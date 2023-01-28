St. Louis County mother guilty in death of newborn twins testifies she hid pregnancy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The murder trial of a St. Louis County woman accused of failing to care for her infant twins after she gave birth alone in a bathroom hinged on one question: Did she comprehend the danger the babies were in?

Maya Caston, 28, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. But a St. Louis County jury found her guilty Friday of lesser offenses — second-degree manslaughter and two counts of felony child endangerment — after a four-day trial that included Caston testifying in her own defense.

She described to the jury giving birth to both babies the night of Jan. 6, 2020, in the bathroom of the Spanish Lake area home where she was living.

She testified she attempted to hide her pregnancy for months and did not know she was pregnant with twins. She gave birth to the infants on a toilet, wrapped them in towels and placed them in her bed.

"I was in shock. I didn't know what to do," she told the jury.

Caston said she planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor's appointment three days after the births, but by then the unnamed infants hadn't eaten and were dead. She called a hospital and then 911 to report they had been stillborn, but later admitted under questioning that was not true.

Prosecutors argued that Caston's extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods in the months before she gave birth, her initial lie to police and her lack of action to get care for the twins proved she caused the deaths.

"We have two dead babies. She didn't want them. She didn't care for them," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Dittmeier said in closing arguments. "She didn't even give them a name."

Caston's public defenders argued that she has an intellectual disability and didn't understand the risk to the infants. An IQ test presented by the defense placed her IQ in the bottom 1 percentile.

Prosecutors presented evidence from medical examiners showing the infants were not fed, washed or given medical care to allow them to breathe properly before their deaths. They also presented Caston's internet search history from the months before she gave birth.

She Googled "cheap abortion pills," "free abortion clinic" and "can you cause a miscarriage if you hit yourself in the stomach hard enough?" according to the evidence.

Less than 24 hours after she gave birth, she researched if you can bury a baby in a back garden.

Caston first told police in a recorded interview that she was researching the burial because she had a feeling something bad was going to happen to the newborns, but she testified at trial that she actually searched for the information after she already knew the babies were dead.

Caston testified that she hid her pregnancy because she was scared of being kicked out of the home in the 2100 block of Roundtree Drive where she was living with the man who fathered the twins and two of her four older children. The home was rented by the man's mother, who also lived there.

"I was scared," Caston said.

Caston told the jury that after she gave birth, she wrapped the babies up and tried to feed them milk, but they wouldn't accept it. She said they never cried.

"I didn't let them die," she said, growing emotional on the stand. "I tried to feed them and keep them warm."

A defense witness, forensic psychologist Dr. Brooke Kraushaar, testified for nearly a day about her analysis of Caston. She argued Caston is incapable of living independently or understanding how to care for a child. She testified Caston relied on others to care for her older children and was easily swayed in police questioning.

Kraushaar compared Caston to cases of other women who killed their newborns, including several cases nationwide where the women denied or concealed their pregnancies before discarding infants.

"Dissociative experiences are common in these cases," she told the jury.

Prosecutors emphasized to the jury that Kraushaar was paid by the defense and did the analysis after Caston knew she was facing criminal charges.

Caston agreed under cross-examination that she knew the babies might be in danger when they refused the bottles.

"In a situation as tragic as this, we want someone to blame," defense attorney Mary Hirsch said in her closing statements. "But this case is not black and white."

Hirsch said: "Maya did not know that she was potentially putting these babies in harm's way."

Prosecutors argued Caston's actions show she was aware of her guilt.

"She knew it was wrong," Dittmeier said. "Which is why she concocted they were stillborn."

Dittmeier asked jurors not to be swayed by sympathy for Caston.

"It's a sad situation, but it's still murder," he said.