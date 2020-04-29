St. Louis County officer charged in death of 12-year-old hit by police SUV

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County police officer who struck a 12-year-old girl with his patrol SUV in October has been charged in her death, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Wednesday.

Officer Preston Marquart has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Akeelah Jackson.

The charges "follow an exhaustive and detailed investigation" in partnership with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Gardner said in a statement.

Akeelah was hit on Oct. 14 when she was crossing the street in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis near the border with Jennings. Witnesses said the police SUV had been chasing another vehicle and didn't have its lights or siren on.

Akeelah died several weeks later at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

County police have not identified Marquart as the officer who was involved, only previously saying he was 25 years old at the time and had worked for the department for four years.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

