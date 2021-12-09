St. Louis County officials to announce new charges in MetroBus shooting

Capt. Jon Romas of the Major Case Squad speaks at a press conference in Pine Lawn on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with the family of Jonathan Cobb, a 33-year-old Metro bus driver who was shot while working in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, to ask the public for information on the shooting. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell speaks at a press conference in Pine Lawn on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with the Major Case Squad and the family of Jonathan Cobb, a 33-year-old Metro bus driver who was shot while working in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, to ask the public for information on the shooting. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Charna Wooten cries while speaking at a press conference with the Major Case Squad in Pine Lawn on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, about her brother, 33-year-old Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb, who was shot while working in Beverly Hill on Dec. 3. "The only thing I can do is ask you all if you know something, please, please say something", Johnson said, "We're begging the community". Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Keylla Johnson looks upward while holding photos of her her boyfriend and their twins after speaking at a press conference with the Major Case Squad about 33-year-old Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb who was shot while working, to give updates about his condition and to ask the public for information on the shooting in Pine Lawn at on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. "We need justice", Johnson said, "We need peace. We need to stop doing this to each other". Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors and investigators said they would announce new charges Thursday in the investigation into the shooting of a MetroBus driver last week.
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., at which Major Case Squad and St. Louis County prosecutors are expected to detail the charges and discuss the investigation. They provided no other details Thursday morning.
Someone fired gunshots into two buses Friday. The first incident occurred near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley at about 7 p.m., when someone fired through the driver’s side window of a bus. Ten minutes later, driver Jonathan Cobb was shot in the head when someone fired through a window of his bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area. Cobb was left in critical condition.
The Major Case squad earlier this week identified a “person of interest” in the shootings, and that man, Isaiah L. Houston, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested Monday and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Charging documents say police spotted Houston with an AR-15-style rifle in his mother’s front yard in Pine Lawn on Monday. Houston is a felon and is barred from possession of a gun. When police tried to arrest Houston, he slammed his a vehicle into a marked police vehicle with two detectives inside and then tried to drive away, the charges say. Police found a rifle under the car's back seat.