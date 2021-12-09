St. Louis County officials to announce new charges in MetroBus shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors and investigators said they would announce new charges Thursday in the investigation into the shooting of a MetroBus driver last week.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., at which Major Case Squad and St. Louis County prosecutors are expected to detail the charges and discuss the investigation. They provided no other details Thursday morning.

Someone fired gunshots into two buses Friday. The first incident occurred near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley at about 7 p.m., when someone fired through the driver’s side window of a bus. Ten minutes later, driver Jonathan Cobb was shot in the head when someone fired through a window of his bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area. Cobb was left in critical condition.

The Major Case squad earlier this week identified a “person of interest” in the shootings, and that man, Isaiah L. Houston, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested Monday and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing.