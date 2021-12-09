 Skip to main content
St. Louis County officials to announce new charges in MetroBus shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors and investigators said they would announce new charges Thursday in the investigation into the shooting of a MetroBus driver last week.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., at which Major Case Squad and St. Louis County prosecutors are expected to detail the charges and discuss the investigation. They provided no other details Thursday morning.

Someone fired gunshots into two buses Friday. The first incident occurred near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley at about 7 p.m., when someone fired through the driver’s side window of a bus. Ten minutes later, driver Jonathan Cobb was shot in the head when someone fired through a window of his bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area. Cobb was left in critical condition.

The Major Case squad earlier this week identified a “person of interest” in the shootings, and that man, Isaiah L. Houston, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested Monday and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Isaiah Houston

Isaiah Houston

Charging documents say police spotted Houston with an AR-15-style rifle in his mother’s front yard in Pine Lawn on Monday. Houston is a felon and is barred from possession of a gun. When police tried to arrest Houston, he slammed his a vehicle into a marked police vehicle with two detectives inside and then tried to drive away, the charges say. Police found a rifle under the car's back seat.

PT Cruiser suspected of being involved in MetroBus shooting

A red or maroon PT Cruiser investigators suspect may be involved with the shooting of MetroBus driver Jonathan Cobb, 33, who was shot in the head Friday around 7:10 p.m. near the border of Beverly Hills and Normandy. (Credit: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis)

Metro announced new security measures for buses after the shooting.

