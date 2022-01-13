St. Louis County pays former jailer a $160,000 settlement

CLAYTON — St. Louis County has paid a six-figure settlement in a discrimination complaint by a former jailer who was indicted last year on a charge of assaulting an inmate.
Kurtis Bromeier in September struck a settlement with St. Louis County for $160,000 stemming from a 2020 complaint, according to documents the Post-Dispatch obtained this week through the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Bromeier, 38, could not be reached. His lawyer declined comment, and St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick declined comment.
The settlement includes a confidentiality clause that bars the lawyers and parties from discussing its terms.
St. Louis County agreed to pay Bromeier for injuries he suffered in an unspecified alleged assault, the settlement says. St. Louis County admitted no liability and denied all allegations included in Bromeier's discrimination complaint.
Bromeier was among two former jailers charged last year with assaulting inmates. He and Justin Mohler were indicted on charges of misdemeanor assault. The indictment against Bromeier said he struck a disabled inmate in the head on June 1, 2020.
After the indictments last year, Bromeier's lawyer, Talmage E. Newton IV, said a St. Louis County jail detainee being held on a rape charge had spit in Bromeier's face and that Bromeier's "actions in responding to this assault were legitimate and lawful."
Mohler's case is pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Prosecutors dismissed the charge against Bromeier on July 30 as part of a two-year deferred prosecution agreement, said Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. As part of that, Bromeier agreed to not break the law or to seek employment in law enforcement, corrections or security.
Other records of payouts obtained by the Post-Dispatch include $100,000 to a woman and her mother to settle a lawsuit over a 2016 collision with a truck owned by St. Louis County. The records show St. Louis County also paid another woman $75,000 stemming from an accident on Telegraph Road last February.