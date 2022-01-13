St. Louis County pays former jailer a $160,000 settlement

CLAYTON — St. Louis County has paid a six-figure settlement in a discrimination complaint by a former jailer who was indicted last year on a charge of assaulting an inmate.

Kurtis Bromeier in September struck a settlement with St. Louis County for $160,000 stemming from a 2020 complaint, according to documents the Post-Dispatch obtained this week through the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Bromeier, 38, could not be reached. His lawyer declined comment, and St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick declined comment.

The settlement includes a confidentiality clause that bars the lawyers and parties from discussing its terms.

St. Louis County agreed to pay Bromeier for injuries he suffered in an unspecified alleged assault, the settlement says. St. Louis County admitted no liability and denied all allegations included in Bromeier's discrimination complaint.