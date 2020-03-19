St. Louis County police board picks Capt. Mary Barton as new police chief

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners has selected police Capt. Mary Barton as the ninth chief of police in the department’s history, the police department said.

Barton is commander of the department’s West County precinct.

She was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position. The police board had invited five lieutenant colonels and 18 captains to apply.

Barton replaces Chief Jon Belmar, who is retiring on April 30 after a six-year tenure. He announced his departure on Feb. 10, hours before the county finalized a settlement to pay a gay lieutenant $10.25 million for a workplace discrimination case.

County Executive Sam Page tweeted that Barton is taking command "at a moment of uncertainty. We do not yet know what unprecedented challenges the current state of emergency will present nor for how long it will present them."