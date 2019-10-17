A St. Louis County police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning that left a passenger vehicle overturned onto its roof.
The crash was about 8:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, near Lemay Ferry Road.
The police officer has minor injuries; the man in the overturned car was hospitalized with moderate injuries.
The police officer, in a marked police car, was heading southeast on Lindbergh to a burglary call, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.
The police car hit the driver's side of a Ford Escape as the Escape turned from the Dave Sinclair lot into the northwest lanes of South Lindbergh, Granda said.
The 62-year-old man driving the Escape had moderate injuries. The officer's injuries were minor, Granda said. Neither car had any passengers.
The police car's lights and sirens weren't activated because "the officer was not responding in an emergency fashion," Granda said in an email.
Granda asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call police at the South County Precinct at 314-892-1510.