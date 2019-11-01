ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The number of police officers who commit suicide is greater than the number killed in the line of duty, a situation that troubles area police chaplains.
About 45 police chaplains from across the region met Friday at the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management for a training workshop on how best to cope with officers who may be suicidal.
In 2018, 145 officers were killed in the line of duty; 159 took their own lives.
The New York City Police Department received national attention last year after nine police officers killed themselves. Many of the NYPD officers who took their own lives used their service weapons.
"Those numbers were very startling to me," said St. Louis County Officer Tracy Panus, who attended the training. "It's a rising problem among law enforcement officers and they wanted to see what they could do to help address it and help prevent it."
The St. Louis County Police Department hasn't lost any officers to suicide in recent years, but this past year has been particularly challenging with an uptick in killings involving children, Panus said.
Chaplains representing multiple faiths attended the training, she said, where the main message was to listen, not preach.
"Telling our chaplains not to preach is something that might be surprising, but it's really accurate and in just listening to officers, they might pick up on those cues that might be signs of something wrong," she said. "So there was a lot of reinforcing the idea of listening to officers while doing ridealongs with them."
One of the department's most visible chaplains, Byron "Sarge" Watson, attended the training. He posted on his Facebook page:
"For those officers out there suffering in silence, just know that it is OK to not be OK. However it is not OK to stay that way."
There have been at least 122 law enforcement suicides in the United States so far this year, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to helping officers with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other mental health struggles. That figure, which includes retired officers, puts the country on pace for the highest toll in at least the past four years.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support by text. Text HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.
Locally, many police departments do not have their own chaplains, so St. Louis County police make theirs available to the region. Call the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Communications at 636-529-8210 for more information.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.