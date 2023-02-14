St. LOUIS COUNTY — County police chased a shooting suspect about four miles north into the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood after a person was shot early Tuesday in south St. Louis County.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the 700 block of Lemay Ferry Road, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

They found a man inside a business who had been shot and the suspect was outside in a car in the parking lot, Panus said.

When officers approached the vehicle, the suspect drove off and police pursued the car, Panus said. The chase ended in a single-car crash at Ohio Avenue and South Broadway in the city.

Panus said the suspect was uninjured and was arrested.

The person who was shot is expected to survive. No one else was injured.

Officers believe the shooting occurred during an argument between the two people, who knew each other prior to the shooting.

Police chases in both the city and county have been a contentious issue within the last year.

The city has been named in at least five lawsuits this year involving people who were injured or killed in police chases. Meanwhile, the policy debate has focused on when exactly a police interaction turns into a pursuit and what should be done to reduce their frequency.

In May, after seven people died during pursuits in a 15-day span in St. Louis and St. Louis County, the NAACP pulled in a federal mediator to set parameters for when police chases are warranted.