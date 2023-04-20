ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police chases in St. Louis County are up 300% through the end of March compared with the same period last year, according to department data.

Almost three-quarters of those chases began in North County, where the majority of the county’s violent crime occurs, said St. Louis County police Capt. Brian Schellman, commander of the department’s bureau of research and analysis.

He said a new shift schedule implemented late last year puts more officers on duty during peak hours for high-crime areas, which puts more officers in a position to initiate vehicle chases.

“That increase, just looking where the violent crime is and where we’ve saturated more officers in the North County area, has led to us just luckily being in the area more often to initiate these (pursuits),” Schellman told the Post-Dispatch.

Police chases are a contentious public safety issue in both the city and the county, as at least 10 people have been killed during pursuits in the last year and a half. Several of those were bystanders, prompting activists to condemn pursuits and call for policy change.

The local NAACP chapter called in a federal mediator last year to facilitate discussions between the organization and city and county police departments, hoping to set parameters for when police chases are warranted. Police spokespeople and St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt recently told the Post-Dispatch they are close to reaching an agreement.

St. Louis County police policy, similar to other local departments, allows for chases when police believe a felony has been committed or a person poses a threat to themselves or the community.

“Obviously, any time you pursue a car, there are high risks involved for not only the citizens but for the police, as well as the suspects,” he said. “And we take all of those things into account. The officers need to do that. They know the policy. They’re bound by the policy.”

In all, St. Louis County police chased 28 people this year through the end of March. During that same time in 2022, they chased just seven, and in 2021 they chased 16. In all of 2019, police chased 31 people.

Five people were injured during county police pursuits during the first three months of this year, Schellman said.

One person was killed in what onlookers called a police pursuit earlier this year that began in the county and ended just inside city limits. Police maintained the officer did not chase the car. Another person was killed earlier this month after a police chase that began in north St. Louis County and ended in the city.

Schellman said police in north St. Louis County began working 12-hour shifts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this past Christmas in an effort to staff more officers during peak hours, which he said was about 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Schellman also noted that the 28 pursuits were a small percentage of the nearly 1,000 times motorists did not stop for police in the first three months of the year.

Of those pursuits about 10 ended in officers terminating the chase before a crash or arrest, Schellman said.

When a chase begins, an officer’s supervisor is immediately notified, and the supervisor monitors the situation for the duration. They sometimes make a call to stop the chase.

One chase this year ended with the suspect giving up and surrendering to police.

“That’s very rare,” Schellman said.