Updated at noon with police chief's testimony regarding his reasons for not promoting sergeant
CLAYTON — St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar testified Friday that an allegation that Sgt. Keith Wildhaber had tipped off the target of an FBI investigation was one of the main reasons he did not promote the sergeant in 2016.
Wildhaber has denied the allegation and no disciplinary action was taken against him in connection with it.
Testimony from county police commanders and Belmar continued Friday in the lawsuit in which Wildhaber, who is gay, accused the administration of discrimination.
Belmar said he did not launch an internal affairs investigation against Wildhaber because the FBI investigation was still pending and he didn’t want to “interfere.”
“This was remarkably concerning to me that he would have had an interview with the FBI as a subject and have this type of information documented,” Belmar told the jury.
The target of the investigation, Joseph Mahfood, pleaded guilty in August 2018 to gambling charges, filing a false tax return and money laundering and received probation at his sentencing in November 2018. He was also ordered to pay the IRS $147,450.
Belmar also testified that he did not promote Wildhaber in 2014 because of a three-day suspension Wildhaber had stemming from reports he didn’t submit during his time as a detective in 2008.
One of the assertions in the lawsuit is that Belmar's administration retaliated against Wildhaber after he filed his lawsuit by transferring him to the Jennings precinct from the Affton precinct against his wishes. The move is what is known in the department as a “geography lesson.”
The county’s attorneys have questioned commanders, who have said Wildhaber wanted the transfer to Jennings because he wasn’t getting along with his captain in Affton.
On Thursday, Lt. Col. Troy Doyle testified that Wildhaber's close friend, Lt. Aaron Roediger called him to tell him Wildhaber was interested in a transfer to Jennings.
Roediger contradicted Doyle’s testimony Friday, saying Doyle called him to ask if he thought Wildhaber would be OK with the transfer.
Belmar testified Friday that he was “unaware” that Wildhaber was being transferred because that is a decision made by his underlings. When he learned about it, he said he asked Doyle to write a memo about his conversation with Wildhaber because he knew Wildhaber had filed an EEOC complaint and Belmar thought it was important to document how the transfer occurred.
Several police commanders testified Thursday that they did not discriminate against Wildhaber, who sued the department alleging it had repeatedly passed him over for promotions because he is gay.
Belmar testified that he had not punished Wildhaber for being gay, quashed his promotion or ever used the word “fag” to refer to anyone.