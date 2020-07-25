St. Louis County police commander alleges he didn’t get top job because of racial discrimination

A week later, on July 6, attorney Jerome Dobson sent a voice message to Page’s chief of staff, Winston Calvert, telling him that he intended to file the complaint before the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for county executive but wanted the county to have an opportunity to resolve the case. Page’s office shared a copy of the voicemail with the Post-Dispatch.

Dobson said he wanted a meeting soon: “I realize we’re operating within a fairly tight time frame as to when the primary is taking place.”

In a letter to Dobson on Wednesday, County Counselor Beth Orwick wrote: “Recently, I attended a meeting organized by you in which you threatened to file and make public a charge of discrimination. You threatened to file the charge with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and EEOC (hereafter, together, the ‘MCHR’) if St. Louis County did not pay you and your client, Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, $3.5 million prior to the upcoming primary election. Please understand that St. Louis County will not be effectively extorted into paying money in exchange for your agreement not to disrupt the upcoming election.”