ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County police vehicle was struck during a pursuit in north St. Louis on Monday afternoon, and two people were taken into custody, police said.
St. Louis County police officers began the chase about 12 p.m. Monday after spotting a Kia Optima that appeared to be involved in a shooting in St. Louis earlier that morning, police said.
Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop, so police began to chase the car near the intersection of Chambers and Halls Ferry roads on the edge of Castle Point, police said.
The chase continued into north St. Louis and St. Louis County police lost sight of the car around the Dome at America's Center, according to the department. While police searched the area for the car, the suspect's Kia struck one St. Louis County police car in the front passenger side at the intersection of 9th and Carr streets, near the Dome in the Columbus Square neighborhood.
One officer was taken to a hospital with a minor injury and was released by Monday afternoon, police said.
Two suspects, ages 16 and 18, were taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Both were treated at a hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not yet been released by police.
Police later found that the Kia Optima was stolen.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.