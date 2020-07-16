St. Louis County Police Department re-institutes virus prevention measures as more employees are infected

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Ten employees of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, including civilian employees and police, officials said Thursday.

Beginning Friday, the department plans to re-institute measures to decrease the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19 to employees and the residents they come into contact with. Measures include giving residents the ability to report non-emergencies over the phone.

"It is of paramount importance that the health and safety of our first responders and our citizens be considered in all of our interactions," a statement released by the department reads. "These adjustments are meant to help maintain a high standard of uninterrupted service to our community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. No calls for service will go unanswered and citizens should continue to contact the St. Louis County Police Department when they feel it necessary."

County police were seen working a crime scene in north St. Louis County on July 6 without masks. Department spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda said officers "should be wearing PPE whenever a situation is appropriate for it, however, they should not compromise their safety, or another's, from an imminent threat of physical injury of death to do so."