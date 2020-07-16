St. Louis County Police Department re-institutes virus prevention measures as more employees are infected

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Ten employees of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, including civilian employees and police, officials said Thursday.
Beginning Friday, the department plans to re-institute measures to decrease the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19 to employees and the residents they come into contact with. Measures include giving residents the ability to report non-emergencies over the phone.
"It is of paramount importance that the health and safety of our first responders and our citizens be considered in all of our interactions," a statement released by the department reads. "These adjustments are meant to help maintain a high standard of uninterrupted service to our community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. No calls for service will go unanswered and citizens should continue to contact the St. Louis County Police Department when they feel it necessary."
County police were seen working a crime scene in north St. Louis County on July 6 without masks. Department spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda said officers "should be wearing PPE whenever a situation is appropriate for it, however, they should not compromise their safety, or another's, from an imminent threat of physical injury of death to do so."
So far, six police officers have tested positive for the virus and four civilian employees with the department have contracted the virus. Of those 10 department employees, five have returned to work after quarantine.
It is unknown how the most recently infected patrol officer contracted the virus, but officials said it is believed the most recent civilian employee to be infected contracted it outside of work. Potentially affected work areas and cars have been disinfected, officials said.
