St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Several St. Louis County police agencies are pursuing a joint task force to combat vehicle thefts as the rate of stolen Kias and Hyundais in the region remains persistently high.

They aim to model the effort after a seven-agency task force in St. Charles County, created a year and a half ago, that began as an effort to reduce auto theft but has since expanded to target other kinds of crime, too. It was unclear Thursday exactly how many St. Louis County agencies would be included in the task force.

A group of St. Louis County police leaders went to Jefferson City on Monday to discuss the county’s plan with state public safety leaders, said Pat Kelly, who runs the Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

“This has been a problem for a number of years. We’ve seen an increase in car thefts, but the other part of that equation is the number of juveniles involved in this who are also carrying handguns,” Kelly told the Post-Dispatch. “And the fact that you are seeing these crimes committed in the middle of the day on Sunday afternoons in neighborhoods throughout St. Louis County — you know, just the brazenness of these crimes.”

He said state government officials suggested police apply for grants to fund the officer overtime required to operate the task force.

Officers in the St. Charles County task force target certain areas of the county and use technology such as drones to investigate and deter crime, said St. Charles County police Lt. Ryan Streck.

Streck said the task force has made about 400 misdemeanor and felony arrests and has recovered 16 stolen vehicles this year.

While auto theft has long been a focus for St. Louis-area police, rates of stolen Kias and Hyundais have exploded this year — a trend also seen nationally because of a viral TikTok video that shows how to break into and drive off in the South Korean-made vehicles using just a screwdriver and a USB charging cable. The method can be used on some models of those cars because manufacturers did not install engine immobilizers, an electric anti-theft security device.

In St. Louis County, where Kia and Hyundai thefts have increased by nearly 1,000% since last year, October showed a small decline — 100 Hyundai thefts in October compared with 142 in September, and 117 Kia thefts in October compared with 139 in September.

“Auto theft is killing just about all of the police departments locally,” St. Louis County police Chief Kenneth Gregory told the county board of police commissioners this week. He noted the severity of the situation is escalating as car owners have begun to independently track down their stolen cars and engage the thieves, resulting in at least two recent shootings.

In the city, police received reports of 319 stolen Hyundais and 318 stolen Kias in October. Those numbers are down just slightly from September when there were 325 and 334, respectively.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is not involved in the county’s effort to create a task force, but St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office has attempted to hold car manufacturers accountable for the spike.

In a letter sent Aug. 19 to Kia and Hyundai, St. Louis city counselor Sheena Hamilton argued that the companies should take responsibility for the thefts and threatened a lawsuit if they did not make “satisfactory progress” within 30 days toward addressing the defect that makes some of their cars so easy to steal.

Kia and Hyundai attorneys noted in their response to the city the security device is not federally required.

In September, after 30 days passed since the city sent its initial letter, Jones said in a statement that city attorneys would meet with the manufacturers to discuss their ideas and determine the next steps.

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday about the status of their discussions.