St. Louis County police employee sheltered murder suspect for days, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County police employee was accused Wednesday of giving shelter to her boyfriend for nearly three days as police sought him in the shooting death of his ex-wife.

Tameah Foley, 25, of the 2500 block of Mariner Drive in the Oakville area of south St. Louis County, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of hindering the prosecution of a felony.

Police say Foley allowed her boyfriend Christopher Turner to stay at her apartment to hide from police following the July 31 killing of Turner's ex-wife, Charlisa Turner. Charges say that after Christopher Turner told Foley he had killed his ex-wife, Foley sheltered, clothed and fed him at her apartment, and then lied to police about it. She later admitted she "freely assisted" Turner in avoiding his arrest.

Turner, 26, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said he waited outside his ex-wife's parents' home last weekend and shot at least six times when she arrived to pick up their three children. The shooting was recorded on surveillance video. Turner is jailed in St. Louis County on $1 million cash bail.