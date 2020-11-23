St. Louis County police group raises money for family of 5-year-old blind boy fatally beaten

"Unfortunately detectives who handle these types of crimes see this level of violence on a daily basis," Patterson said, "but when it involves a child who is blind, developmentally disabled and can only walk using braces, it was extremely devastating for these detectives."

Jamarion's mother, Aunyae, was hospitalized Tuesday after she went into labor with her third child. Her 7-year-old daughter and her son Jamarion were left in the care of her boyfriend in the family's apartment in North County.

Jamarion was brought to the hospital the next morning and died of his injuries.

"Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays," the police association said.

"We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for (the sister) who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred – all with extremely limited resources."