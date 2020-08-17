You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County police identify man fatally shot in Northwoods
St. Louis County police identify man fatally shot in Northwoods

NORTHWOODS — Police on Monday identified a man fatally shot in a car in Northwoods over the weekend.

James Hinch, 27, of the 4600 block of Redfield Court in Norwood Court, was sitting in his car Saturday night in the 4700 block of Jordan Street in Northwoods, about a mile away, when someone drove alongside it and fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

Hinch was found dead about 9:10 p.m. 

Northwoods police have sought help from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, which is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

