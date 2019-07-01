UPDATED at 4:15 p.m. Monday with dead man's identity.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police on Monday identified a man found dead the previous afternoon outside an abandoned business as Joshua Reeves, 28, of Wentzville.
Police found Reeves shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday at an abandoned commercial building in the 1200 block of Bellefontaine Road, police said.
The building, in unincorporated St. Louis County, is owned by a company that provides cash loans, according to online county court records.
Reeves had lived in the 2100 block of Hannah Drive in Wentzville, police said.
Police have released no additional information about the circumstances of Reeves' death.
Granda asked anyone with information to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.