St. Louis County police identify man killed in August shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday said a man who was fatally shot at a motel in north St. Louis County in August was a 37-year-old from Mexico.

David Arzola-Hernandez, of Coahuila, Mexico, was found inside a room at the Budget Inn at 1405 Dunn Road on Aug. 10 suffering from a gunshot wound, county police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials said they were delayed in releasing his name because investigators were unable to initially identify him and then had difficulty notifying his family of his death.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection to the shooting.

