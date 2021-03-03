St. Louis County police identify man who shot, wounded another before taking his own life

UPDATED at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday with more details from police and the identity of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man died this week after he shot and injured another man and then turned the gun on himself, St. Louis County police said Wednesday.

The man was identified as Nazhje Williams, 34, of the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive in St. Louis County.

Police responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the shooting in the same block of Burrwood Drive, which is just north of Interstate 70 in the area of Norwood Court.

According to investigators, the 26-year-old victim who Williams shot was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

