ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police have identified the person seen riding in a stolen car this week about the same time a bullet sailed through the wall of a Castle Point home and injured an 18-month-old boy.

After sharing surveillance images in hopes of speaking with the person, St. Louis County police identified him Thursday as a 16-year-old.

He has been contacted by investigators but was not charged and returned to his family, police said.

The teen was spotted in a 2000 Chrysler sedan stolen Jan. 11 from a Conoco gas station at 3675 Dunn Road when the driver left the car with its engine running.

He was then seen riding in the 2300 block of Chambers Road about the same time Mason “May May” Rodgers was shot Jan. 13 nearby on Duke Drive. The child's grandfather told the Post-Dispatch that the boy was in bed when a bullet came through his bedroom wall and hit him in the collarbone. He was hospitalized overnight for treatment but was back home by the next night.