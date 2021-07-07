St. Louis County police identify woman shot, killed after leaving beauty salon

UPDATED at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a beauty salon in north St. Louis County about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman and a man arrived together at the salon in the 2100 block of Chambers Road in North County, where a fight began between the two, police said. It continued after they left, and the man shot the woman, then fled on foot, police said.

Once police arrived, the woman was taken to a hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Police identified the woman as Kimmy Goodson, 39, of the 10000 block of Grosvenor Drive in the city of Riverview.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. Those who want to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

