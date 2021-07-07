 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County police identify woman shot, killed after leaving beauty salon
0 comments

St. Louis County police identify woman shot, killed after leaving beauty salon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a beauty salon in north St. Louis County about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman and a man arrived together at the salon in the 2100 block of Chambers Road in North County, where a fight began between the two, police said. It continued after they left, and the man shot the woman, then fled on foot, police said.

Once police arrived, the woman was taken to a hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Police identified the woman as Kimmy Goodson, 39, of the 10000 block of Grosvenor Drive in the city of Riverview.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. Those who want to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What does it mean to celebrate our nation’s independence?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports