St. Louis County police instructor fired for using racial slurs while teaching officers

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Police has terminated the contract of a white police academy instructor who several county police officers say used racial slurs while conducting officer training.

In an Oct. 28 letter to officers, Chief Mary Barton said the department initially suspended involvement with the instructor, then, after an investigation, terminated the department’s contract with both her and her company. The incident happened during a class held the week of Oct. 11.

“To those that brought this behavior to the department’s attention, I extend to you my sincerest appreciation,” Barton wrote. “We must hold ourselves and one another accountable.”

The St. Louis County Chapter of the Ethical Society of Police condemned the instructor’s use of racial slurs and derogatory terms during class instruction.

The instructor, Jan Mirikitani, responded in emails to the Post-Dispatch: “This is not what it appears. … We are living in a time when an allegation is accepted as truth, regardless of all remaining facts and context.”