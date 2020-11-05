St. Louis County police instructor fired for using racial slurs while teaching officers

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Police has terminated the contract of a white police academy instructor who several county police officers say used racial slurs while conducting officer training.
In an Oct. 28 letter to officers, Chief Mary Barton said the department initially suspended involvement with the instructor, then, after an investigation, terminated the department’s contract with both her and her company. The incident happened during a class held the week of Oct. 11.
“To those that brought this behavior to the department’s attention, I extend to you my sincerest appreciation,” Barton wrote. “We must hold ourselves and one another accountable.”
The St. Louis County Chapter of the Ethical Society of Police condemned the instructor’s use of racial slurs and derogatory terms during class instruction.
The instructor, Jan Mirikitani, responded in emails to the Post-Dispatch: “This is not what it appears. … We are living in a time when an allegation is accepted as truth, regardless of all remaining facts and context.”
According to the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Commission website, Mirikitani has trained and consulted local and federal police agencies and spoken at police conferences across the country for more than 30 years. She also taught at the city’s police academy and in Jefferson County, according to several police training websites. She’s taught more than 25 courses, including ones titled “Hire for Character” and “Communicating with an Angry Public.”
Mirikitani is not licensed by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, and the agency has no record of her, said Mike O’Connell, communications director for Missouri Department of Public Safety, which works with POST.
According to Missouri state statute, one of POST’s roles is setting minimum standards for training instructors and training centers. But O’Connell said police academies can contract unlicensed instructors, and instructor coursework does not need to be approved by POST when the coursework is for existing officers taking required training.
All officers must take 24 hours of training per year, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Upon learning of Mirikitani’s dismissal, the Ethical Society of Police published a letter addressed to Chief Barton urging police to more thoroughly screen instructors. The group also noted that Barton serves on the board that regulates the St. Louis County & Municipal Police Academy.
“Not only are we deeply concerned about the recent usage of racial slurs and derogatory terms used during class instruction, we are also extremely upset at the fact that this is now the third time — that we know of — where derogatory terms have been used during a time where police officers are supposed to be receiving training in a professional environment,” the letter read.
In 2018, then-St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar suspended officer training by a local company after complaints that a trainer used the N-word and other racist and homophobic slurs. Later that year, former St. Louis County police Officer Nikki Brown told the Post-Dispatch she was quitting after years of enduring racism and sexism while working as an instructor at the county police academy.
The instructor’s firing comes after Barton said in June that claims of systemic racism in the county police department were “overly broad and probably not accurate.” After those comments, two St. Louis County Council members questioned whether Barton could effectively lead the department.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.