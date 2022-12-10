 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis County police investigating fatal crash that killed pedestrian

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Mehlville area Friday evening.

Officers responded a little after 6 p.m. to a call for service at the intersection of Buckley and Lemay Ferry roads, where they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. 

An initial investigation found the vehicle that hit her was heading east on Buckley Road when the woman "entered the roadway."

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News