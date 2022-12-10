St. Louis County police investigating fatal crash that killed pedestrian

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Mehlville area Friday evening.

Officers responded a little after 6 p.m. to a call for service at the intersection of Buckley and Lemay Ferry roads, where they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

An initial investigation found the vehicle that hit her was heading east on Buckley Road when the woman "entered the roadway."

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.