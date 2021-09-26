St. Louis County police investigating man killed in Ferguson

FERGUSON — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Ferguson on Sunday morning.
Ferguson police responded to a call at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. The call came in from a ShotSpotter activation, a system that uses microphones to pinpoint gunfire.
Ferguson police officers have requested St. Louis County detectives lead the investigation.
No other details were disclosed.
From staff reports
