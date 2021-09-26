 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County police investigating man killed in Ferguson
0 comments

St. Louis County police investigating man killed in Ferguson

{{featured_button_text}}

FERGUSON — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Ferguson on Sunday morning. 

Ferguson police responded to a call at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. The call came in from a ShotSpotter activation, a system that uses microphones to pinpoint gunfire.

Ferguson police officers have requested St. Louis County detectives lead the investigation.

No other details were disclosed. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A new Futsal court was dedicated at Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News