CLAYTON — Testimony from county police commanders and Chief Jon Belmar continued Friday in the trial of a gay officer who has accused the administration of discrimination.
One of the assertions in the lawsuit is that Belmar's administration retaliated against Sgt. Keith Wildhaber after he filed his lawsuit by transferring him to the Jennings precinct from the Affton precinct against his wishes. The move is what is known in the department as a “geography lesson.”
The county’s attorneys have questioned commanders, who have said Wildhaber wanted the transfer to Jennings because he wasn’t getting along with his captain in Affton.
On Thursday, Lt. Col. Troy Doyle testified that Wildhaber's close friend, Lt. Aaron Roediger called him to tell him Wildhaber was interested in a transfer to Jennings.
Lt. Aaron Roediger contradicted Doyle’s testimony Friday, saying Doyle called him to ask if he thought Wildhaber would be OK with the transfer.
Belmar testified Friday that he was “unaware” that Wildhaber was being transferred because that is a decision made by his underlings. When he learned about it, he said he asked Doyle to write a memo about his conversation with Wildhaber because he knew Wildhaber had filed an EEOC complaint and Belmar thought it was important to document how the transfer occurred.
Several police commanders testified Thursday that they did not discriminate against Wildhaber, who sued the department alleging it had repeatedly passed him over for promotions because he is gay.
Belmar testified that he had not punished Wildhaber for being gay, quashed his promotion or ever used the word “fag” to refer to anyone.