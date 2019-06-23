St. Louis County Police this morning issued a missing and endangered advisory for a 15-year-old girl who left home at about 5 p.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.
Khia Coleman texted her mother at 8:30 p.m. that she was on her way home. Police have attempted to find her through friends but nobody has seen her, and she has no previous history of runaway attempts, they said. She lives in the 10000 block of Green Valley Drive near Dellwood.
Khia is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, has black hair worn in a short puff, brown eyes and was wearing a maroon hoodie, gray jogging pants and white shoes.
If you have seen her, call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.