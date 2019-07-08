ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police officers arrested a man at a north St. Louis County apartment complex following a three-hour standoff Monday less than a mile from where five people were found shot to death Saturday, but they refused to give a reason for the arrest.
St. Louis County Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in a statement that it's not uncommon for police to take people into custody and release them without booking them or charging them with a crime.
"Detectives are still working to further the investigation and properly identify the individual's role," he wrote.
He said detectives first arrived at the apartment complex in the 10000 block of Crown Point Drive at about 6:30 p.m. to make the arrest. The person's family helped police get the individual out at about 9:30 p.m., and that person was then arrested, Granda said.
"Whether or not it has anything to do with the quintuple homicide is not a conversation we’ll be having at this point in time," he wrote. "Investigators continue to work around the clock to further their efforts. If/when additional information can be disseminated, it will be."
The quintuple homicide happened in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road — about a quarter-mile from Monday night's standoff.
The victims were Derrick Penny, 54, James Penny, 54, Rodney Holt, 37, Rondall Mullin, 65 and Ronald Brewster Jr., 40.
Police have said the adults were inside the building Friday night, and a sixth person who was with them left, returned about noon Saturday, and discovered them dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.