St. Louis County police officer charged with felony for hitting son

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County police officer on Monday was charged with felony domestic assault after prosecutors say he hit his 10-year-old son with a belt in December 2019.
The officer, Sean Liddell, 34, of University City, was charged with third-degree domestic assault.
Liddell's son reported bruising to a school employee, according to police, and an investigation began involving school officials and University City Police.
The case was investigated by a unit within the prosecuting attorney's office that specifically reviews criminal activity of law enforcement.
