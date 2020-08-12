You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County police officer charged with felony for hitting son
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County police officer on Monday was charged with felony domestic assault after prosecutors say he hit his 10-year-old son with a belt in December 2019. 

The officer, Sean Liddell, 34, of University City, was charged with third-degree domestic assault.

Liddell's son reported bruising to a school employee, according to police, and an investigation began involving school officials and University City Police. 

The case was investigated by a unit within the prosecuting attorney's office that specifically reviews criminal activity of law enforcement. 

Sports