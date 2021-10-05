St. Louis County police officer files legal challenge to county vaccine requirement

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County police officer last week filed a legal challenge asking a judge to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for county police employees.

Officer Jared Lindeman filed a request Sept. 30 for a temporary restraining order asking a judge to prevent the county from extending a county requirement that employees either get the vaccine or submit to weekly testing to the police department.

Lindeman has been a police officer with the county since 2008. He contracted COVID-19 in October 2020 and recovered from it but has not been vaccinated, according to court documents.

Lindeman's request argues that the St. Louis County Council and County Executive Sam Page do not have the authority to enact employee requirements for the police department, which is primarily governed by the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.

"We're not challenging the authority to mandate vaccines, and we're not challenging the science behind vaccines," said Lindeman's attorney, Christopher Graville, on Tuesday. "We're just trying to make sure Sam Page follows the county charter to implement what he's trying to do."