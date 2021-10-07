 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County police officer gets probation for assaulting man in bar fight
0 comments

St. Louis County police officer gets probation for assaulting man in bar fight

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County police officer has been sentenced to six months of probation for assaulting a man in a bar fight in 2019.

David Steinmeyer, 52, of the 11700 block of Minot Drive in Bridgeton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor assault charge. Prosecutors reduced the charge from felony assault in exchange for his plea.

Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer accepted Steinmeyer's plea and placed him on probation. Steinmeyer was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Steinmeyer's lawyer could not be reached for comment.

David Steinmeyer

David Steinmeyer was charged June 19, 2019, with third-degree assault. He is a St. Louis County police officer.

The charges said that during a June 12, 2019, fight at a bar, Steinmeyer slammed a man against a wall and the ground, causing the man to suffer a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

The address listed in charges for the location of the fight is for Lehmann's Landing at 12314 Natural Bridge Road in Bridgeton.

The victim has a pending civil suit in St. Louis County against Steinmeyer and the bar.

Steinmeyer's employment status with the St. Louis County Police Department was not immediately available. The Post-Dispatch's payroll database says he was hired by the department in 2008.

+1 
Courts
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: If pipeline closes, will St. Louisans face higher gas costs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News