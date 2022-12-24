St. Louis County police officer killed in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY — A St. Louis County police officer on Saturday morning was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in an unincorporated part of the county on a report of shots fired, Capt. David Hill said.

Hill said deputies found two people shot dead and identified one of them as 36-year-old Robert Woods, a St. Louis County police officer.

Woods had been shot multiple times in the torso, Hill said. The other person appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hill did not release the name of the second person but said Woods had known the shooter.

"The events leading to his death are tragic," St. Louis County police Chief Kenneth Gregory wrote in a department memo Saturday afternoon.

Woods was assigned to the north county precinct and had been with the St. Louis County Police Department for five years.

"We ask that the community pray for Officer Woods’ family and his department family as we are all very saddened and devastated by this tragic loss," said Sgt. Tracy Panus, spokeswoman for St. Louis County Police Department.