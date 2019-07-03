ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County police officer is the subject of an internal affairs investigation after police say he displayed a handgun during a disturbance early Tuesday outside a downtown bar.
Police say the officer made threatening comments toward two people and grabbed them while displaying a handgun at about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Tin Roof bar, 1000 Clark Avenue, near Busch Stadium, according to a police source.
The source said the victims and the officer were intoxicated, and St. Louis police were planning to apply for at-large warrants against the officer.
The St. Louis police department said the officer was not arrested.
Department spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said police responded to a call for help at 2:07 a.m. The caller said someone was pointing a gun at the caller. Caldwell said she did not have additional information to release because the report was not finished.
St. Louis County police spokeswoman Officer Tracy Panus confirmed that the department's Bureau of Professional Standards was investigating and that the officer was still employed. He has been an officer with the county since March 2015, she said.
The Post-Dispatch is not naming the officer because he has not been charged with a crime.