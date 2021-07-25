St. Louis County police officer struck by car in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A police officer was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries on Sunday, officials said.
St. Louis County police responded to a domestic assault call in the 1000 block of Starshire Drive shortly before 8 p.m. The suspect, a man, struck one of the officers with his car.
Police did not provide further information on Sunday night.
From staff reports
