St. Louis County police officer struck by car in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A police officer was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries on Sunday, officials said.

St. Louis County police responded to a domestic assault call in the 1000 block of Starshire Drive shortly before 8 p.m. The suspect, a man, struck one of the officers with his car.

Police did not provide further information on Sunday night.

