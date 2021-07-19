St. Louis County police search for button-down bank robber who used threatening note

AFFTON — A man robbed an Affton bank last week before getting away on foot, according to St. Louis County police.

The man entered the Citizens National Bank at 9111 Mackenzie Road about 1 p.m. Tuesday and showed a teller a note claiming to have a gun, police said.

Authorities say the man was given money and left the bank on foot toward Brenda Avenue. They did not specify how much cash he took.

The robber is described as a middle-aged white man between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing a blue mask, a white and blue checked, button-down shirt, jeans and athletic shoes.

St. Louis County Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with information.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.