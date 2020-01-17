ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Detectives are searching for a man seen riding in a stolen car this week about the same time a bullet sailed through the wall of a Castle Point home and injured an 18-month-old boy.

Police as of Friday morning had made no arrests in the shooting of the toddler, but detectives are chasing some leads. They are interested in the man in the stolen car because of the proximity to the shooting.

St. Louis County police won't say if they think the two cases are connected.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to find the man who is considered a "person of interest" in the case involving the stolen car. Police released surveillance images of the man Friday.

The 2000 Chrysler sedan was stolen about 1:20 p.m. Saturday from a Conoco gas station at 3675 Dunn Road, when the driver left the car with its engine running.

The person of interest was seen riding in the sedan Monday night in the 2300 block of Chambers Road. That was about the same time the toddler was shot on Duke Drive, and little over a block away. The man in the photo got out of the stolen car and went into a business on Chambers, police said.

St. Louis police found the Chrysler on Wednesday abandoned near Riverview Drive and Hall Street.

Anyone with information about the man in the photo should call St. Louis County police at 314-615-5400. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The boy who was shot is Mason “May May” Rodgers. His grandfather told the Post-Dispatch that the boy was in bed Monday night when a bullet came through his bedroom wall and hit him in the collarbone. He was hospitalized overnight for treatment but back home by Tuesday night.

A handful of relatives, including two other children, were at home when he was shot but unhurt.