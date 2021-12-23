St. Louis County police seek person of interest in market shooting

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — St. Louis County police is searching for a person of interest in a shooting last week at Mally Supermarket in Country Club Hills.

The shooting was reported at the market at 7445 West Florissant Avenue about 11:50 p.m. Dec. 16. Country Club Hills police found a man with a gunshot wound on scene.

St. Louis County Police took over the investigation and published surveillance photos of a person of interest Thursday.

The department said in a statement that the man should be "considered armed and dangerous."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators,

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

