 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
St. Louis County police seek person of interest in market shooting
0 comments

St. Louis County police seek person of interest in market shooting

Photo 14.PNG

St. Louis County police are searching for a man they believe is involved in a shooting at Mally Supermarket on Dec. 16, 2021. Photo via St. Louis County police.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — St. Louis County police is searching for a person of interest in a shooting last week at Mally Supermarket in Country Club Hills. 

The shooting was reported at the market at 7445 West Florissant Avenue about 11:50 p.m. Dec. 16. Country Club Hills police found a man with a gunshot wound on scene.

St. Louis County Police took over the investigation and published surveillance photos of a person of interest Thursday.

Photo 13.PNG

St. Louis County police are searching for a man they believe is involved in a shooting at Mally Supermarket on Dec. 16, 2021. Photo via St. Louis County police.

The department said in a statement that the man should be "considered armed and dangerous."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators,

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: St. Louis faces a growth challenge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News