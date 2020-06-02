St. Louis County police shoot looting suspect after shots fired at officers in chase

JENNINGS — Police in Jennings shot a looting suspect early Tuesday after gunmen fired at officers and led police on a vehicle chase from the city of St. Louis.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of Esterbrook Drive.

One man was shot by police. His condition wasn't immediately available, but police confirmed he had a life-threatening injury. Another man was arrested. Police are searching a wooded area for a third man who got away.

No police officers were hurt.

The shooting in Jennings came after suspects led police on a vehicle chase from the city of St. Louis. City police had tried to stop the car first because officers suspected the men in a maroon Chevrolet Impala had been looting in the city, near Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard.

Men in the car opened fire on city officers who were in a marked St. Louis police vehicle, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.

"Those officers were only responding to looting going on in the area, and they're being fired upon," Granda said.

The Jennings incident had nothing to do with the shootings of four police officers downtown about midnight Monday, police said.