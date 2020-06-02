St. Louis County police shoot looting suspect after shots fired at officers in chase

JENNINGS — Police in Jennings shot a looting suspect early Tuesday after gunmen fired at officers and led police on a vehicle chase from the city of St. Louis.
The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of Esterbrook Drive.
One man was shot by police. His condition wasn't immediately available, but police confirmed he had a life-threatening injury. Another man was arrested. Police are searching a wooded area for a third man who got away.
No police officers were hurt.
The shooting in Jennings came after suspects led police on a vehicle chase from the city of St. Louis. City police had tried to stop the car first because officers suspected the men in a maroon Chevrolet Impala had been looting in the city, near Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard.
Men in the car opened fire on city officers who were in a marked St. Louis police vehicle, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.
"Those officers were only responding to looting going on in the area, and they're being fired upon," Granda said.
The Jennings incident had nothing to do with the shootings of four police officers downtown about midnight Monday, police said.
"This is something completely separate," Granda said. "The incredible levels of violence we saw last night are remarkable and should be unsettling to everyone who calls this place home."
After the chase began around Natural Bridge and Union, a police helicopter helped police on the ground track the Impala. The chase ended on a dead-end street, and three men in the car bailed out, Granda said. Several officers ran after the men. The county officer shot the man "in defense of himself," Granda said. It wasn't immediately clear how many officers witnessed the shooting.
Granda said police recovered two handguns.
The St. Louis County officer who shot the man is 39 years old and has been on the force five years.
The St. Louis area saw a night of violence and destruction Monday into early Tuesday. Monday was the fifth night of protests here stemming from the death of a black man while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
The worst of the violence here erupted in downtown St. Louis around midnight Monday as someone shot and wounded four St. Louis city police officers in a police line.
The four officers are expected to be okay, but St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden called the violence "mayhem" as he talked to reporters in an emotional news conference. When he spoke about the night's violence, choking up at one point, Hayden asked "Can we make some sense out of this?"
"As we speak, we're trying to get control of the city," Hayden said.
Granda of county police said, "Last night was a challenge. The fact that we've lost no lives is remarkable. And I don't know if we can withstand another night like that without any loss of life."
Granda added: "Hopefully this suspect lives. Hopefully. The fact that we've got no policemen dead is incredible."
