St. Louis County police shoot man after he pointed a rifle at officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man is facing charges after pointing a loaded rifle at police Friday, authorities said.

Bryan Hill, 32, of the 9800 block of Chesterton Drive in south St. Louis County, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

St. Louis County police from the Affton Precinct responded just after 1:30 p.m. Friday to a call for a possible suicide attempt at Hill's home. Hill came to the door carrying a Delta-Con .556 rifle, police said, and brandished it at the officers. He went in and out of the house several times, at one point firing rounds into the ground.

The county's Tactical Operations and Crisis Negotiations units arrived and attempted to negotiate with Hill. He unloaded his rifle and set it and a pistol on the ground, police said, then showed them a loaded magazine, loaded his rifle and threatened them by raising it to eye level and pointing it toward them. Two officers shot Hill.

A news release from county police said one officer is 29 years old with six years of law enforcement experience and the other is 34 years old with 10 years of law enforcement experience. No officers were hurt.

Hill received emergency treatment for life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized Saturday.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.