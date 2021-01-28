St. Louis County police to get peer training to avoid harm, misconduct

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Police Department announced Thursday that it will join a national training program aimed at teaching officers how to intervene when they notice something wrong with another officer's actions.

The department will be one of more than 60 to take part in the national rollout of the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement, or ABLE, Project, created by Georgetown University Law Center and the law firm Sheppard Mullin.

Members of the department have been trained as instructors and, through 2021, will give every county police officer eight hours of initial ABLE training.

The program focuses on teaching "active bystandership" strategies, which show officers how to intrevene with their peers to avoid mistakes, harm or misconduct, according to the program.

“Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn," Jonathan Aronie, Chair of the ABLE Project Board of Advisors said in a statement Thursday.