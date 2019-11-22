Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Association is voicing concerns about the county executive's nominees to the police board, which has the power to hire and fire the police chief.

None of the four recent nominees to the five-member board live in unincorporated St. Louis County, which is the county police department's primary service area, said Joe Patterson, the union's executive director. And one of them, Dr. Laurie Punch, has a history of social media posts that call into question her ability to be objective, Patterson said. 

"We think she has a bias against police officers based on what we've seen, and that's a concern for us," Patterson said. "We are very impressed by her credentials, but we want all of the board members to be able to take an objective approach to this job.

"These are important jobs and we need very thoughtful and objective people to lead this department forward."

County Executive Sam Page's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His office has appointed the new members to the board following a $20 million jury verdict in favor of police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who said Chief Jon Belmar and his administration refused to promote him because he is gay. 

The County Council has already approved two of Page's four nominees. He announced two additional appointees Nov. 14, which included Thomasina Hassler and Punch.

Some of Punch's posts that Patterson cited include an Oct. 19 Facebook post in which she shared a link to a New York Times editorial titled, "The police can't solve the problem. They are the problem."

Laurie Punch social media post

Laurie Punch, one of the nominees to the St. Louis County Police Board, has several social media posts that police union leaders say compromise her ability to be objective when it comes to police matters.

And in a Twitter post, she advocated for dismantling the criminal justice system:

"Let me say this, doctors have become to health what police have become to safety," Punch posted last month. "Criminal Justice and healthcare don't just need to be reformed — they must be dismantled and replaced by structures and systems that promote freedom and equity. Sledgehammer anyone?"

Punch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Laurie Punch social media post

Laurie Punch, one of the nominees to the St. Louis County Police Board, has several social media posts that police union leaders say compromise her ability to be objective when it comes to police matters.
Laurie Punch social media post

Laurie Punch, one of the nominees to the St. Louis County Police Board, has several social media posts that police union leaders say compromise her ability to be objective when it comes to police matters.
Laurie Punch social media post

Laurie Punch, one of the nominees to the St. Louis County Police Board, has several social media posts that police union leaders say compromise her ability to be objective when it comes to police matters.

Read the coverage of the Wildhaber suit, trial and decisions after the verdict

County leaders call the Wildhaber suit, trial and verdict 'wake-up call.'

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.