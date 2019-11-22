ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Association is voicing concerns about the county executive's nominees to the police board, which has the power to hire and fire the police chief.
None of the four recent nominees to the five-member board live in unincorporated St. Louis County, which is the county police department's primary service area, said Joe Patterson, the union's executive director. And one of them, Dr. Laurie Punch, has a history of social media posts that call into question her ability to be objective, Patterson said.
"We think she has a bias against police officers based on what we've seen, and that's a concern for us," Patterson said. "We are very impressed by her credentials, but we want all of the board members to be able to take an objective approach to this job.
"These are important jobs and we need very thoughtful and objective people to lead this department forward."
County Executive Sam Page's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
His office has appointed the new members to the board following a $20 million jury verdict in favor of police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who said Chief Jon Belmar and his administration refused to promote him because he is gay.
The County Council has already approved two of Page's four nominees. He announced two additional appointees Nov. 14, which included Thomasina Hassler and Punch.
Some of Punch's posts that Patterson cited include an Oct. 19 Facebook post in which she shared a link to a New York Times editorial titled, "The police can't solve the problem. They are the problem."
And in a Twitter post, she advocated for dismantling the criminal justice system:
"Let me say this, doctors have become to health what police have become to safety," Punch posted last month. "Criminal Justice and healthcare don't just need to be reformed — they must be dismantled and replaced by structures and systems that promote freedom and equity. Sledgehammer anyone?"
Punch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Read the coverage of the Wildhaber suit, trial and decisions after the verdict
County leaders call the Wildhaber suit, trial and verdict 'wake-up call.'
The council unanimously approved Michelle Schwerin and William Ray Price Jr. to the board.
Russ Riggan and Sam Moore asked the judge to double their normal hourly rates, saying they deserve $610,855 in fees as well as about $6,500 in…
“Anytime you have a situation as significant as this, you have to look at these as an ability to change and get better,” he said in his first …
Conflicting testimony is common at trials, but experts say proving perjury is an arduous task.
A retired judge and a lawyer are among the county executive’s picks to replace two members of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.
Wildhaber offered to settle his discrimination lawsuit for $850,000 plus a promotion to lieutenant six months before a jury awarded him nearly…
St. Louis county executive blasted legal staff for having argued that Wildhaber’s case should be dismissed because it is legal to discriminate…
“Chief Belmar is not a quitter, he is a leader,” Page told the crowd of several hundred gathered at the Ritz-Carlton during the fourth annual …
The police board said its outside review will include a look at hiring practices, inclusion in the department, the department’s policies and p…
Roland Corvington, chairman of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, resigned on Monday. And another member of the five-member c…
In a lawsuit filed Jan. 10, Sgt. Keith Wildhaber claims a former St. Louis County Police Board member told him to “tone down your gayness” if …