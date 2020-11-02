St. Louis County police want your thoughts on their use-of-force policy

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Police Department will hold two webinars offering the public to weigh in on its use-of-force policy this month.

The webinars will guide participants through the department’s policy and take comments about potential changes. The department is reviewing its use-of-force policy after the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, department spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda said Monday.

The review is unrelated to the corporate-funded review of the police department announced by County Executive Sam Page in late June, Granda said.

The sessions will be Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. and Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. (Click to register.) People may also submit comments on potential changes to the policy by sending an email to policycomment@stlouisco.com. The emails will be reviewed and considered by the department’s policy development team.

