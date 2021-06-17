St. Louis County presiding judge stepping down for leadership program at alma mater

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Burton will leave the bench in August.
Burton, who turns 61 on Sunday, said he is stepping down after 22 years as a St. Louis County circuit judge for a one-year leadership program at the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater, for people further along in their careers.
"It's really just an opportunity to collaborate with folks with a lot of different backgrounds and interests ... to figure out what your gifts are and what would be a great match for the next phase," Burton said.
He'll step down in mid-August and move to South Bend, Indiana, to join a class of 30 people on Notre Dame's campus starting with the fall semester.
Burton will give up an annual salary of at least $171,000 to join the self-exploration program, which costs an estimated $53,000 per participant. He was appointed to the circuit bench in 1999 by then-Gov. Mel Carnahan. He became presiding judge for the 21st Circuit in March 2020.
"I looked at the fact that I've been on the bench a considerable time and I've had a lot of great opportunities that I feel I've really been fortunate to have," Burton said. "And I kept thinking in the back of my head that I wanted to do something different, but I really wasn't able to figure out for sure what that would be."
Burton said he's not sure what he and his wife will do after the program but he expects to return to St. Louis.
Circuit Judge Mary E. Ott, assistant presiding judge, is Burton's likely successor as the 21st Circuit's presiding judge.