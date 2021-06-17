St. Louis County presiding judge stepping down for leadership program at alma mater

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Burton will leave the bench in August.

Burton, who turns 61 on Sunday, said he is stepping down after 22 years as a St. Louis County circuit judge for a one-year leadership program at the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater, for people further along in their careers.

"It's really just an opportunity to collaborate with folks with a lot of different backgrounds and interests ... to figure out what your gifts are and what would be a great match for the next phase," Burton said.

He'll step down in mid-August and move to South Bend, Indiana, to join a class of 30 people on Notre Dame's campus starting with the fall semester.