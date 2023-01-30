St. Louis County prosecutor says death row inmate has no 'credible case of innocence'

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell won't be asking a judge to hold a hearing in the case of death row inmate Leonard Taylor.

Taylor, 58, of Jennings, is scheduled to be executed by Missouri on Feb. 7. His lawyers wanted Bell's office to trigger a new state law, seeking a hearing if the prosecutor has information a defendant could be innocent or was wrongly convicted.

Bell's office announced Monday that it won't be doing that.

"We are not filing a motion to vacate Leonard Taylor's sentence - the facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence," the prosecutor said in a statement.

The prosecutor went on to say that he would, however, support a stay of execution if Taylor seeks one so his attorneys can have more time to investigate issues raised last week by forensic pathologist Dr. Jane Turner.

Turner, in an affidavit, raised doubts about the time of death. Taylor's defense has said Taylor was out of town when the killings happened.

The 2004 murder victims are Taylor's girlfriend Angela Rowe, 28; Rowe's daughters, Alexus Conley, 10, and AcQreya Conley, 6; and her son, Tyrese Conley, 5. All had been shot at a house on Park Lane in Jennings.

Taylor’s defense attorneys, Kent Gipson and Kevin Schriener, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon. They have raised multiple issues they wanted a judge to hear: time of death, concerns that a key witness had been threatened by police, and phone records they say bolster their claim that the victims were still alive when Taylor boarded a flight to California.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, in response to some of Taylor’s appeals over the years, has said the case against Taylor is solid.

Wesley Bell unseated Bob McCulloch in the 2018 election for St. Louis County prosecuting attorney. Bell has pledged to never seek the death penalty. When he campaigned against McCulloch, Bell called the death penalty expensive, ineffective at deterrence and racially biased.

His spokesman, Chris King, said Bell would not be interviewed about his decision in Taylor's case.