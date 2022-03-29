St. Louis County prosecutor starts hotline to report elder abuse

A new elder and disabled persons abuse hotline is available to the public.

The hotline is staffed by a prosecutor or a staff member with a background in social work.

A staff member will return each call and ask to speak with the witness or victim to document evidence of any abuse.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said the information gathered will be used to evaluate the case for referral to a police detective and possibly prosecution.

Anyone with evidence of an elderly or disabled person being abused in St. Louis County should call 314-964-6100.

If it is an emergency, the witness or victim should first call 911 for emergency services.

"It's that age-old adage: If you see something, say something," Bell said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the National Institute on Aging, abuse can be physical, emotional, sexual, abandonment, financial and neglect. If you observe these signs or any evidence of an elder or disabled person being abused in St. Louis County, call 314-964-6100.

The State of Missouri' Department of Health and Senior Services also staffs an Elder Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-392-0210.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.