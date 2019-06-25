CLAYTON — St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Tuesday his office is launching a team focused on investigating claims of wrongful convictions and allegations of police misconduct.
“From the data we know wrongful convictions happen all over the country, which is why it’s imperative to critically review cases where credible challenges are raised," Bell said in a press release.
Bell joins a growing wave of reform-focused prosecutors who have created teams to review convictions. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has had such a team; her predecessor Jennifer Joyce started a unit in 2002 that re-examined old crimes using DNA technology.
Bell said he plans to name a director to lead the new unit.