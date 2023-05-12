ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner met with St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell on Thursday to discuss ways Bell's office can help stabilize Gardner's office as she prepares to step down June 1.

How exactly Bell and county prosecutors plans to help rebuild Gardner's dramatically understaffed crew of attorneys was unclear Friday afternoon, but both Bell and Gardner released a statement Friday confirming the two are in talks.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is expected to appoint a replacement for Gardner before she leaves office. A spokesperson for his office said he was not involved in the conversations between Bell and Gardner.

Parson is taking applications for a new city prosecutor until May 15, he announced this week.

Bell and Gardner released identical statements Friday afternoon announcing the planned collaboration. It read, in part: "To ensure that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office continues to carry out its duty to prosecute criminal cases in a manner that seeks justice on behalf of the residents of the City of St. Louis, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell are collaborating in the transition. At the request of Ms. Gardner, they are actively collaborating on a plan to ensure a smooth transition of all cases with a priority on public safety and justice."

Bell is not alone in offering Gardner help, but the meeting Thursday is the first confirmation that Gardner has taken him up on the offer. She repeatedly refused or ignored offers of help from other prosecutors, including St. Charles County and the Missouri Attorney General's Office, who offered to help clear a backlog of thousands of cases in St. Louis in the months before she announced her resignation.

Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood and downtown law firms Lewis Rice and Thompson Coburn have all also publicly offered to send help to aid the region's public safety.

Gardner and Bell, who took office in 2019, both campaigned on agendas supporting criminal justice reform, police accountability, and increases in diversion programs for low-level offenders.

Gardner’s roster of attorneys dwindled from about 60 when she took office in 2017 to about 20 as of last week. Nearly all of the most experienced prosecutors from before her term began are gone. With so few attorneys, trials have been long delayed or canceled. Judges have grown frustrated with prosecutors missing deadlines and not showing up to hearings. A backlog of unreviewed applications for charges has grown. And charges are regularly dropped and refiled.

Gardner's office within the last week hired defense attorney Rufus Tate as a special prosecutor to help take the overwhelming number of felony cases created by a series of resignations over the last three months.

One murder case now assigned to Tate was set for trial Tuesday. Circuit Judge Rex Burlison agreed to delay it, but gave Tate and assistant prosecutor Rob Huq two weeks to prepare for trial.

The defendant, Sturgeon Stewart, has been in jail for three years awaiting trial, Burlison said. The case had already been dismissed by the circuit attorney's office and refiled once.

"I know you're assigned a whole bunch of cases," Burlison told Tate and Huq. "But we expect cases to move."

