St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell seeks $1.8 million budget increase

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell on Thursday asked the County Council for about $1.8 million more next year, even as the county aims to cut costs across departments amid a $41 million budget deficit.

Bell asked council members to bump his department’s budget by about 12% to $16 million in 2023, arguing the increase is necessary to cover rising case numbers, new electronics and replacing aging vehicles.

“Crime has gone up,” Bell said. “When you look at the trends we’re seeing, I don’t think this is the time to reduce the spending on law enforcement.”

Councilmembers Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, and Mark Harder, R-7th District, questioned Bell’s staff on the office’s vehicle purchases and hiring.

“As you know our situation is pretty obvious we’re out of money,” Harder said.

Bell argued his diversion programs have cut county costs by reducing the population at the St. Louis County Justice Center jail. There are more than 500 people currently enrolled in the programs, according to the office’s budget proposal.

Bell said the new request is necessary to cover current caseloads along with new initiatives such as task forces for vehicle theft and violent crime.

Bell’s office went from reviewing 11,300 criminal cases in 2020 to a projected 12,500 this year, it said.

The council in April agreed to allocate about $700,000 in county funds freed up by the American Rescue Plan for Bell’s office to hire 12 attorneys and seven legal secretaries to handle a backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic delaying court dates.

Tim Swope, director of operations for Bell’s office, told the council Thursday that the office has hired for nine of the 19 funded positions so far.

“The cumbersome hiring process can leave months where we are waiting to hire someone,” Swope said.

Bell also said that the ordinance approving the funding limited the office to only hire attorneys and legal secretaries when staff had a larger need for investigators.

Fitch said he would work to allow the funds to cover a wider variety of staff roles.