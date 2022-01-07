St. Louis County prosecutors charge man with breaking into 15 vehicles, stealing four guns

BERKELEY — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Glasgow Village man with breaking into 15 vehicles in a parking lot here and stealing four guns.

Police responded to 6111 James S. McDonnell Boulevard in Berkeley near St. Louis Lambert International Airport where multiple people reported someone had broken windows on their vehicles between Oct. 16 and 17.

Surveillance video showed a white Mercedes-Benz with a black hood in the area during the time of the thefts, court documents said. Woodson Terrace police later pulled the car over and arrested the driver. Other occupants of the Mercedes-Benz fled the area.

In an interview with Berkeley police, the driver, 20-year-old Tishon Wordlaw, said he broke into the vehicles with others, court documents said.

He was charged with 15 counts of first-degree property damage and four counts of stealing a firearm and is being held in St. Louis County on $250,000 cash bail, prosecutors said.