St. Louis County prosecutors open two satellite warrant offices

FLORISSANT — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office announced Tuesday plans to open two new warrant offices.

Previously police across the county had to apply for arrest warrants at a single office in Clayton. Bell's office will now assign an attorney four days a week to work out of the Florissant Municipal Court building and Chesterfield City Hall.

The move comes to save police officer time across the region, Bell said in a Monday press conference.

Traveling to Clayton "takes them longer to get back on the street," he said. "We can obviously see how that would impact public safety."

Chesterfield City Council has not yet voted to give final approval for the office.

Eventually, Bell said, the West County office will move from Chesterfield to the Ballwin police station now under construction.

One attorney will staff both warrant offices, spending two days a week at each, Bell said.